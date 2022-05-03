Mit den Nike AeroSwift Shorts bist du bereit für dein Rennen.Sie sind leicht und atmungsaktiv und verfügen über praktische Taschen für kleinere Gegenstände. Dieses Produkt besteht aus mindestens 75 % recyceltem Polyester.
2b96ad4d-1359-441c-affc-83b79225910e - 03. Mai 2022
Sono i top dei pantaloncini , io uso solo questi ,da anni ,dopo non avermi trovato bene con altre marche consigliatissimi
E A. - 08. Dez. 2021
Good fit, light weight and well cut. A bit expensive but glad I bought them
Working Mama - 03. Dez. 2021
Was nice to have the open vent for running but the cut of the short was even smaller than expected. Reasonable quality, not the best, not the worst. Good for travel exercise.