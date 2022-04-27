Direkt zum Hauptinhalt
      Runde deinen Look für warme Tage mit der Nike AeroBill Tailwind Cap ab.Strategisch platzierte Laserperforationen optimieren die Atmungsaktivität an den Vorder- und Seiteneinsätzen. Dank feuchtigkeitsableitender Eigenschaften genießt du auf dem Trail trockenen Tragekomfort.Dieses Produkt besteht aus mindestens 50 % recyceltem Polyester.

      • Gezeigte Farbe: Weiß
      • Style: BV2204-100

      Größe und Passform

      • Standardpassform für ein relaxtes, unkompliziertes Tragegefühl

      Kostenlose Lieferung & Rücksendung

      Kostenlose Standardlieferung mit deiner Nike Membership. Weitere Infos.

      • Du kannst deine Bestellung ohne Angabe von Gründen innerhalb von 30 Tagen kostenlos zurücksenden.

      Herstellungsinformationen

      • Der recycelte Polyester, der in Nike Produkten verwendet wird, besteht aus recycelten Plastikflaschen, die gereinigt, zerkleinert und in Pellets umgewandelt werden. Diese Pellets werden zu neuem, hochwertigem Garn versponnen, das wiederum in unseren Produkten eingesetzt wird. So reduzieren wir die Auswirkungen unserer Performance-Produkte auf die Umwelt.
      • Neben der Reduzierung von Abfällen reduziert recycelter Polyester die Kohlenstoff-Emissionen um bis zu 30 % im Vergleich zu neu produziertem Polyester. Nike verwendet jährlich durchschnittlich 1 Milliarde Plastikflaschen, die sonst auf Mülldeponien und letztendlich im Meer gelandet wären.
      • Move to Zero ist die Initiative von Nike, den CO2-Ausstoß und den Abfall auf null zu reduzieren. Erfahre mehr darüber und über unsere Bemühungen, Produkte mit Blick auf Nachhaltigkeit zu designen und die Zukunft unserer Umwelt, in der wir leben und spielen, zu schützen.

      Bewertungen (34)

      4.3 Sterne

      • Confortable et respirante, mais trop petite

        7268167f-0fa4-4e20-9c18-47468dcfee27 - 27. Apr. 2022

        Très belle matière, douce et légère. La respirabilité est très bonne, mais la taille est vraiment petite. De ce fait, la casquette épouse trop la tête ce qui vous donne un look assez étrange quand vous la porter. Un peut comme si vous vous aviez emprunter la casquette de votre enfant. Aussi, si vous avez beaucoup de cheveux, ce n'est sans doute pas le meilleur choix. Je l'ai offerte à ma compagne, elle en est très heureuse.

      • Not as good as previous cap

        B A. - 05. Dez. 2021

        I ordered this cap in white as I already own one which is great. It serves many purposes when i go running, to shield my head from the cold and allows me to be seen in dark winter months and keep my head cool in the summer months whilst shielding my head from the sun. Its a great cap but the the latest one is not as good as the older version. the Velcro strap should be the same colour as the cap. not black. the the older one had better material inside for wicking sweat away, Looks like Nike are cutting costs in production but still selling at the same premium price.

      • Not enough hook where needed.

        asiln28 - 24. Sept. 2021

        The hat is lightweight, which is great for running in hot weather. My issue with the hat (and I purchased one in white and one in yellow) is that there is not enough velcro on the back to create a snug fit! I got the hats specifically because they were the velcro adjusting type, which usually makes getting the correct fit very quick and easy. However, even though the band pulls through far enough, there is too much "hook" and not enough "loop."