Salta al contenuto principale
|

I termini più ricercati

Suggerimenti principali

      Nike Brasilia JDI

      Zaino mini - Bambini

      CHF 29.95

      Valutazione alta
      Canyon Rust/Arctic Orange/Arctic Orange
      Midnight Navy/Midnight Navy/Bianco
      Enamel Green/Sail/Malachite
      Light Madder Root/Light Madder Root/Nero
      Nero/Nero
      Nero/Nero/Bianco

      Non lasciarti ingannare dalle piccole dimensioni, lo zaino Nike Brasilia JDI offre tutto lo spazio che ti serve.Dotato di tasche con zip, spazio per riporre la borraccia e spallacci confortevoli, questo zaino è facile da trasportare nelle avventure di tutti i giorni.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Nero/Bianco
      • Stile: BA5559-013

      Spedizione e resi gratuiti

      Consegna standard gratuita con la tua Membership Nike. Scopri di più.

      • Puoi restituire il tuo ordine entro 30 giorni, gratuitamente e per qualsiasi motivo.

      Recensioni (25)

      4.9 Stelle

      • Perfect size

        95bc9562-9fb9-4d95-94a3-e7dc697058e4 - 07 mar 2022

        I know this is a kids backpack but it’s the PERFECT size for mini toiletries, a change of clothes and an extra pair of shoes. I keep this in my car for after long trail runs away from home, so I can freshen up and change out of sweaty clothes before driving. It’s literally the best! And so cute!

      • Yes I do recommend!

        A N. - 20 ott 2021

        Perfect Size !!! Durable . Yes i recommend it.

      • Large small bag.

        C R. - 04 ott 2021

        Great little bag. Ideal for just the essentials. Can fit daughter lunch box and bottle in with out the need for a large bag!