Non lasciarti ingannare dalle piccole dimensioni, lo zaino Nike Brasilia JDI offre tutto lo spazio che ti serve.Dotato di tasche con zip, spazio per riporre la borraccia e spallacci confortevoli, questo zaino è facile da trasportare nelle avventure di tutti i giorni.
4.9 Stelle
95bc9562-9fb9-4d95-94a3-e7dc697058e4 - 07 mar 2022
I know this is a kids backpack but it’s the PERFECT size for mini toiletries, a change of clothes and an extra pair of shoes. I keep this in my car for after long trail runs away from home, so I can freshen up and change out of sweaty clothes before driving. It’s literally the best! And so cute!
A N. - 20 ott 2021
Perfect Size !!! Durable . Yes i recommend it.
C R. - 04 ott 2021
Great little bag. Ideal for just the essentials. Can fit daughter lunch box and bottle in with out the need for a large bag!