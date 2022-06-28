Tecnologia innovativa e materiali leggeri si uniscono per farti battere tutti i tuoi record. Gli shorts Nike AeroSwift sono pensati per la velocità, grazie al fit morbido e aderente che dona la massima libertà di movimento.
4.4 Stelle
LeslieD967332028 - 29 giu 2022
These are by far my favorite shorts ever. The most comfortable, light weight, movable - made for workouts but comfortable enough for everyday. I want them in every color.
b89ee151-1a79-453f-ab19-1dc5067ccb08 - 17 apr 2022
I am a very small woman; therefore, the xs was still just a tad big, but still wearable. I love them still. Vey flattering.
Bekkaboo10 - 18 gen 2022
These shorts are amazing! They are so light fit and breathable, and incredibly comfortable. They are perfect for working out and getting on the treadmill for a run during the winter months. I can't wait to wear them outside this summer. I love the way they look on me, and the feel of the material. I told my husband not to get too upset with me because I will be purchasing more of the same shorts for myself. That's how great they are!!