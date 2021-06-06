Salta al contenuto principale
      Materiali sostenibili

      Nike Dri-FIT ADV

      Shorts aderenti da running - Donna

      CHF 84.95

      Nero/Bianco
      Bright Crimson/Lapis/Nero

      Elasticizzati e pronti per la gara, questi shorts offrono un sostegno eccezionale mentre ti concentri sulla corsa. Realizzati con la nostra tecnologia traspirante avanzata, integrano caratteristiche innovative e materiali leggeri con un fit di precisione per la giusta freschezza mentre dai il massimo, dall'inizio alla fine.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Bianco
      • Stile: CJ2367-010

      Taglia/misura e fit

      • Altezza: 178 cm; taglia indossata: S
      • Tight fit avvolgente
      • Interno gamba: 10 cm (taglia S)

      Realizzazione

      • Per i prodotti Nike in poliestere riciclato vengono utilizzate bottiglie di plastica riciclate, che vengono pulite, triturate e convertite in pellet. A loro volta, i pellet vengono trasformati in nuovi filati di alta qualità per creare i nostri prodotti, offrendo prestazioni eccezionali con un impatto ambientale ridotto.
      • Oltre a diminuire gli sprechi, il poliestere riciclato riduce le emissioni di carbonio del 30% circa rispetto al poliestere vergine. Nike salva ogni anno una media di 1 miliardo di bottiglie di plastica da discariche e corsi d'acqua.
      • Scopri di più sul percorso di Move to Zero verso zero emissioni e zero rifiuti, compreso il nostro impegno per realizzare i prodotti in modo responsabile e aiutare a proteggere il futuro dell'ambiente in cui viviamo e giochiamo.

      Recensioni (7)

      4.4 Stelle

      • Ottimi!

        D E. - 06 giu 2021

        Sono proprio come me li aspettavo! Comodi e con vestibilità eccellente, di qualità. Ne vale la pena

      • Comfortable Shorts

        JaniceM530494915 - 15 nov 2020

        I love the color- better than photo. Studied reviews before purchased and had to wait for what i thought would be my size (S) to come in stock. Although fit they come up slightly too loose with no grip on thighs around hem. would have given an extra star. Would love Nike to send XS to try / replace but non in stock. Only worn once. Expensive for what they are.

      • Wanted to love these!

        charlief417790880 - 03 ott 2020

        Was hoping to wear these for lifting. I loved the fabric but the hem was too tight around the thighs in both S and M, making the logo stretch out weirdly. Maybe not the best option for more athletic thighs and will sadly have to return them. For reference I wear a S in Nike Pro loose and M in Nike Pro tight shorts.