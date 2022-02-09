Salta al contenuto principale
      Materiali sostenibili

      Nike City Rep TR

      Scarpa da training – Donna

      CHF 55.99
      CHF 84.95
      34% di sconto

      Nike City Rep TR è una scarpa versatile, pensata per assicurare resistenza e flessibilità al tuo stile di vita attivo. Il battistrada in gomma garantisce aderenza su più superfici, mentre l'ammortizzazione in schiuma dona un comfort ideale al piede, durante gli allenamenti all'aperto e per tutto il giorno.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Dark Smoke Grey/Bianco
      • Stile: DA1351-002

      Taglia/misura e fit

      • Scarpa con calzata piccola: ti consigliamo di ordinare una mezza misura più grande

      Realizzazione

      • Questo prodotto è stato progettato in modo responsabile con materiali riciclati da scarti industriali e/o di post-consumo. Uno dei passi più importanti nel nostro percorso verso l'annullamento degli sprechi e delle emissioni di carbonio consiste nella scelta dei nostri materiali, poiché rappresentano più del 70% dell'impatto di qualsiasi prodotto. Riutilizzando plastica, filati e tessuti esistenti, riduciamo significativamente le emissioni. Il nostro obiettivo è utilizzare quanto più possibile materiali riciclati senza compromettere prestazioni, resistenza e stile.
      • Scopri di più sul percorso di Move to Zero verso zero emissioni e zero rifiuti, compreso il nostro impegno per realizzare i prodotti in modo responsabile e aiutare a proteggere il futuro dell'ambiente in cui viviamo e giochiamo.

      Recensioni (2)

      4.5 Stelle

      • More Green Than Black

        97e8e40a-776a-4bf1-ae2d-911d52929efa - 09 feb 2022

        Purchased these shoes and when they arrived most of the canvas of the shoe is more green than black. The sole was also stuck into the shoe incorrectly which made one shoe uncomfortable until i pulled out the sole and stuck it back down myself correctly. For the price, I expected better from Nike but the shoes are very comfortable and work well in the gym. I am usually a size 7 but went for 7.5 so i can wear thicker gym socks with them

      • Confortables

        MaevaR55539010 - 01 feb 2022

        Bon rapport qualité prix. Si vous hésitez entre deux tailles, prenez la plus grande.