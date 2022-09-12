Salta al contenuto principale
|

I termini più ricercati

Suggerimenti principali

      Nike Air Max Bella TR 5

      Scarpa da training - Donna

      CHF 109.95

      Valutazione alta
      Nero/Bianco/Rush Pink
      Bianco/Bianco
      Bianco/Mint Foam/University Blue/Argento metallizzato
      Bianco/Argento metallizzato/Oro metallizzato/Nero
      Atmosphere/Laser Orange/Crimson Bliss/Total Orange
      Barely Rose/Desert Berry/Pink Rise/Burgundy Crush
      Nero/Dark Smoke Grey/Bianco

      La scarpa Nike Air Max Bella TR 5 unisce l'elasticità e l'estetica dell'ammortizzazione Max Air a una suola piatta che offre una stabilizzazione perfetta durante il lavoro con i pesi. Il design aggiornato aumenta il supporto contenitivo e il supporto sui lati e sulla parte superiore del piede per assicurare stabilità e sicurezza durante gli allenamenti più intensi.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Barely Rose/Desert Berry/Pink Rise/Burgundy Crush
      • Stile: DD9285-601

      Spedizione e resi gratuiti

      Consegna standard gratuita con la tua Membership Nike. Scopri di più.

      • Puoi restituire il tuo ordine entro 30 giorni, gratuitamente e per qualsiasi motivo.

      Recensioni (21)

      4.3 Stelle

      • Comfortable

        b9b5eff0-3bbc-4d26-a31f-5bd28a85faca - 13 set 2022

        I'm impressed, they're comfortable and fits true to size.

      • Nike Air Max Bella TR 5

        Cassie - 20 mag 2022

        The Nike Air Max Bella TR 5 are extremely comfortable!! The shoe offers plenty of support. The design is simple while still being stylish. The material is very easy to clean which is great as they do happen to get dirty easily. Highly recommend.

        Articolo ricevuto gratuitamente o recensito nell'ambito della partecipazione a un sorteggio o concorso a premi.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Not the Best..

        d3c42871-c787-40fb-84d2-82300676a76d - 18 mag 2022

        I was pretty excited when these shoes arrived because I have been looking for new gym shoes but was quickly disappointed. First, the shoe was sort of narrow which was fine but overall it was very uncomfortable. It fit me pretty well in terms of length but I noticed my heel kept slipping when I would move around and I felt almost no support. The quality was also sub par, and I could see glue coming off from parts of the shoe. I was expecting higher quality but this was not the best...