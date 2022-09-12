La scarpa Nike Air Max Bella TR 5 unisce l'elasticità e l'estetica dell'ammortizzazione Max Air a una suola piatta che offre una stabilizzazione perfetta durante il lavoro con i pesi. Il design aggiornato aumenta il supporto contenitivo e il supporto sui lati e sulla parte superiore del piede per assicurare stabilità e sicurezza durante gli allenamenti più intensi.
4.3 Stelle
b9b5eff0-3bbc-4d26-a31f-5bd28a85faca - 13 set 2022
I'm impressed, they're comfortable and fits true to size.
Cassie - 20 mag 2022
The Nike Air Max Bella TR 5 are extremely comfortable!! The shoe offers plenty of support. The design is simple while still being stylish. The material is very easy to clean which is great as they do happen to get dirty easily. Highly recommend.
d3c42871-c787-40fb-84d2-82300676a76d - 18 mag 2022
I was pretty excited when these shoes arrived because I have been looking for new gym shoes but was quickly disappointed. First, the shoe was sort of narrow which was fine but overall it was very uncomfortable. It fit me pretty well in terms of length but I noticed my heel kept slipping when I would move around and I felt almost no support. The quality was also sub par, and I could see glue coming off from parts of the shoe. I was expecting higher quality but this was not the best...