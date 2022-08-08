Rinomato per la sua costa frastagliata e l'astice d'acqua fredda, il Massachusetts ospita anche uno dei circoli sportivi più storici degli Stati Uniti. Due punti di forza che si uniscono, proprio come nella scarpa Nike Air Max 90 G che integra trazione e un'unità Max Air sul tallone per un comfort costante sul green.
5 Stelle
7365364082 - 08 ago 2022
I was gutted to return these because they were probably the coolest golf shoes I ever bought. I wear a size 11 but they were too small, needed an 11.5 but they are sold out.