È tornata, ed è più in forma che mai. Nike Ace Summerlite aggiorna il design in mesh originale con uno strato sottile e flessibile che ti protegge dai detriti. La morbida fodera in micro pelle scamosciata è così comoda che potrai anche non mettere le calze. Inoltre, la nuova struttura di trazione integrata assicura la massima leggerezza, senza sacrificare l'aderenza.
5 Stelle
ScreenName525547824 - 06 dic 2021
A sleek and lightweight pair of casual golf shoes with performance and style to match. Here's my unboxing video of them:https://youtu.be/wvobvUCuzJE
D I. - 09 set 2021
I love my new Nike collection every time I go on the website and I see something my size I grab them and I’m really happy with all of my new sneakers I give it a 10
MarinaR336692670 - 17 mag 2021
True to size. This style and comfort absolutely beautiful. Thank you Nike! Only one thing, there is no information how to take care of them?🤔 especially when I choose a white colour.