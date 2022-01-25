Salta al contenuto principale
      Materiali sostenibili

      Nike Crater Impact

      Scarpa – Ragazzi

      Dal campo da gioco all'asfalto, Nike Crater Impact non passa mai inosservata. Il comodo design è realizzato in materiali riciclati per almeno il 20% sul peso. Questa scarpa è dotata di ammortizzazione in schiuma Crater per fare la differenza in partita in tanti modi diversi.

      Realizzazione

      • Questo prodotto è stato progettato in modo responsabile con materiali riciclati da scarti industriali e/o di post-consumo. Uno dei passi più importanti nel nostro percorso verso l'annullamento degli sprechi e delle emissioni di carbonio consiste nella scelta dei nostri materiali, poiché rappresentano più del 70% dell'impatto di qualsiasi prodotto. Riutilizzando plastica, filati e tessuti esistenti, riduciamo significativamente le emissioni. Il nostro obiettivo è utilizzare quanto più possibile materiali riciclati senza compromettere prestazioni, resistenza e stile.
      • Scopri di più sul percorso di Move to Zero verso zero emissioni e zero rifiuti, compreso il nostro impegno per realizzare i prodotti in modo responsabile e aiutare a proteggere il futuro dell'ambiente in cui viviamo e giochiamo.

      Recensioni (9)

      4.7 Stelle

      • A N. - 25 gen 2022

        Great trainers, very comfortable, true to size, very easy to order on app and really quick delivery

      • Very happy with product

        M O. - 07 gen 2022

        Great product, great price. One happy boy at home

      • Comfortable and affordable

        M S. - 30 dic 2021

        I ordered these shoes for my daughter for school and she loves them 💕