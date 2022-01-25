Dal campo da gioco all'asfalto, Nike Crater Impact non passa mai inosservata. Il comodo design è realizzato in materiali riciclati per almeno il 20% sul peso. Questa scarpa è dotata di ammortizzazione in schiuma Crater per fare la differenza in partita in tanti modi diversi.
4.7 Stelle
A N. - 25 gen 2022
Great trainers, very comfortable, true to size, very easy to order on app and really quick delivery
M O. - 07 gen 2022
Great product, great price. One happy boy at home
M S. - 30 dic 2021
I ordered these shoes for my daughter for school and she loves them 💕