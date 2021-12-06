Salta al contenuto principale
|

I termini più ricercati

Suggerimenti principali

      Nike Court Borough Mid 2

      Scarpa - Neonati/Bimbi piccoli

      CHF 59.95

      Sfoggia un look All-Star fuori dal campo con la scarpa Nike Court Borough Mid 2. Il classico design a taglio alto è realizzato in pelle resistente per un look e una calzata eccezionali. Lacci elastici e fascetta a strappo stabilizzano la calzata e consentono di indossare facilmente la scarpa.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Bianco/Bianco/Bianco
      • Stile: CD7784-100

      Taglia/misura e fit

      Spedizione e resi gratuiti

      Consegna standard gratuita con la tua Membership Nike. Scopri di più.

      • Puoi restituire il tuo ordine entro 30 giorni, gratuitamente e per qualsiasi motivo.

      Recensioni (9)

      4.9 Stelle

      • Scarpe top❤️

        C I. - 06 dic 2021

        Scarpe bellissime, mio nipote non tende nemmeno più a toglierselo sintomo di comodità. Nike una garanzia anche per i più piccoli… Top ❤️

      • He loves looking fresh

        F O. - 29 nov 2021

        Great service, received a day earlier, easy to put on and overall a great look to top off many outfits. He is only 2 years old and these won’t be worn to play in. He loves looking fresh.

      • StanislavDimitrovD749704523 - 28 ott 2021

        These are the best white shoes I ever bought. They was so often in the washing mashine and every time they was shine like new one. Just great !