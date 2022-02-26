Comfort e stile si fondono nella scarpa Nike Court Borough Low 2. La calzata strutturata e sostenitiva si combina a un design rétro ispirato al basket per un look da vera all-star anche fuori dal campo.
4.8 Stelle
448623076 - 26 feb 2022
Super cute shoes! They are such good quality! We got size 13 for my kiddo who is currently growing out of his old 12 shoes & they have a little extra room in them but he was still running around in them just fine!
H O. - 30 gen 2022
Le scratch de fermeture est de mauvaise qualité et ne tient pas dans le temps
S A. - 22 dic 2021
Perfect shoes for little kids. The strap makes the perfect shoes for kids that do not know how to tie there shoe laces. All black shoe is good for rough playing at recess. My son says they’re comfortable