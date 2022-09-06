Salta al contenuto principale
      Nike Blazer Mid '77

      Scarpa - Neonati/Bimbi piccoli

      CHF 79.95

      Il tuo piccolo cestista può dettare le regole del gioco con Nike Blazer Mid '77. Il look vintage e la sensazione di comfort rendono questo classico del parquet ideale anche per la città.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Bianco/Total Orange/Nero
      • Stile: DA4088-100

      Taglia/misura e fit

      Recensioni (23)

      3.7 Stelle

      • Très jolie mes ne correspond pas pour les pied fin

        06 set 2022

        Très jolie, malheureusement si votre enfant a le pied et la cheville fine cela ne correspond pas. Votre enfant va perdre sa chaussure en marchant. Dommage quel n'existe pas avec des vrais lacets. C'était vraiment mon coup de coeur

      • Utterly disappointed

        04 set 2022

        Utterly disappointed with these shoes. Very stylish but not practical. My sons feet just slip right out of them! What a waste of money ! Do not buy unless your child doesn’t walk yet

      • It

        22 giu 2022

        I like the shoe but my daughter's feet kept slipping out because it's can't be tied. I bought two and had to give the one pair away because the lace was not holding. It will be better if the lace can be tied instead of what it is