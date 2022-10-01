Salta al contenuto principale
      Materiali sostenibili

      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK

      Scarpa - Uomo

      CHF 284.95

      Valutazione alta
      Nero/Nero/Antracite/Nero
      Bianco/Nero/Argento metallizzato/Bianco

      Realizzata con materiali riciclati per almeno il 40% del suo peso, Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK è traspirante e facile da indossare grazie al tessuto Flyknit riciclato ed estremamente elasticizzato e al morbido collare che si modella intorno alla caviglia.Lo Swoosh cucito e la clip sul tallone in TPU riciclato aggiungono un tocco in più a ogni passo, con un'ammortizzazione VaporMax incredibilmente morbida.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Nero/Antracite/Nero
      • Stile: DH4084-001

      Realizzazione

      • Questo prodotto è stato progettato in modo responsabile con materiali riciclati da scarti industriali e/o di post-consumo. Uno dei passi più importanti nel nostro percorso verso l'annullamento degli sprechi e delle emissioni di carbonio consiste nella scelta dei nostri materiali, poiché rappresentano più del 70% dell'impatto di qualsiasi prodotto. Riutilizzando plastica, filati e tessuti esistenti, riduciamo significativamente le emissioni. Il nostro obiettivo è utilizzare quanto più possibile materiali riciclati senza compromettere prestazioni, resistenza e stile.
      • Scopri di più sul percorso di Move to Zero verso zero emissioni e zero rifiuti, compreso il nostro impegno per realizzare i prodotti in modo responsabile e aiutare a proteggere il futuro dell'ambiente in cui viviamo e giochiamo.

      Recensioni (113)

      4.5 Stelle

      • Ich liebe yaraks

        Diyar619908181 - 01 ott 2022

        I wear this shoes they are very comfortable and you can run with them very fast

      • Comfy & look great but let down by build quality

        Harrison.10 - 30 set 2022

        Just over a year of ownership and they have almost fallen apart. Laces don’t lock anymore, sole falling off of upper and all four plastic covers for rope entry have snapped from friction. Really disappointing as they are so comfy and look great, I may have been unlucky but I won’t be going near this model again.

      • Ultra comfortable and dry!

        5271227c-ca5a-4f47-b507-3e85ae9e26d7 - 05 set 2022

        My kid pointed me to this vapormax flyknit at the Finish Line store and I'm so glad i bought it.. it is extremely comfortable, lightweight and airy. My feet stay cool and dry all day. It's like wearing socks that can go outdoors!