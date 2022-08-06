Lasciati avvolgere dal mito e tuffati in un mondo di arcobaleni e sole con Nike Air Presto x Hello Kitty. Dal tallone Hello Kitty personalizzato e sagomato al fiocco rosso sulla linguetta, il tuo personaggio in stile cartone animato preferito cammina insieme a te.
Consegna standard gratuita con la tua Membership Nike. Scopri di più.
4 Stelle
ArseniyP923876040 - 06 ago 2022
Very beautiful and comfortable. 10/10
8812698252 - 04 lug 2022
So awesome that Nike Did a collab with hello kitty. I’m a 7 in women, 5.5 in mens and I ended up sizing half a size to a size 6 men because 5.5 wasn’t available. I’m glad I did go half a size up as the shoe itself isn’t really stretchy and prettt snug.
de662fd2-68b4-44fd-8cdb-6e5a3122c7cb - 29 giu 2022
these are sUPER CUTE! super comfortable, the laces are a good length, and they fit perfect.