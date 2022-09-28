Con un design elegante e più confortevole della tua t-shirt preferita, Nike Air Presto è pensata per una calzata ideale e un look scattante. Il rivestimento elasticizzato assicura una calzata confortevole e avvolgente, mentre la schiuma ultramorbida aggiunge elasticità al passo. Indossala e non vorrai mai toglierla.
Consegna standard gratuita con la tua Membership Nike. Scopri di più.
4.8 Stelle
PDPTESTScreenname - 28 set 2022
Excellent shoes with comfort .
WilliamF223466826 - 23 set 2022
I got these just for daily/casual wear and can say they the comfiest shoes I've ever had. Normally I'm an 11.5 in Nikes, but for these I went with the 12 and they fit perfectly. Because it's a sock like fit there's tons of room for your feet to fit comfortably, and they slide on and off with ease. Not sure how they'd hold up for running or going to the gym, but for casual/daily wear they are easily my favorite shoes I've ever owned. Highly recommend!
af79b76b-6334-4776-b5e2-d39d7dc0a42e - 10 set 2022
These are very comfortable shoes! Unfortunately just like the last prestos, the durability is very weak. Tears along the side after a month or 2... I bought them for the comfort but will not buy again because they wear out too quick and I just wear them to work.