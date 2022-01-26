Con il look classico delle leggendarie scarpe da running Nike trasportato in un nuovo mondo, Nike Air Max Pre-Day sfoggia un look scattante per stare al passo con il mondo di oggi.Vero richiamo al passato con un design realizzato con in materiale riciclato per almeno il 20% sul peso, sfoggia un look rétro ispirato alla pista di atletica.Una nuova finestra Air dà energia al look, mescolando uno stile che fa girare la testa e un'ammortizzazione incredibilmente morbida.
Consegna standard gratuita con la tua Membership Nike. Scopri di più.
4.8 Stelle
J U. - 26 gen 2022
this air max line is amazing for men and women i have a pair and my girl has a pair and we love them the womens are a little more stylish but the mens also have some dope color ways. nike nailed this line
DR59017070 - 14 gen 2022
My absolute favorite running/gym shoe! Light weight and has the perfect support I needed in my arch. I only wish they offered more colorful varieties…I went and ordered the green ones from the mens! Oh the size runs true to my other size 8 Nike shoes.
D G. - 09 gen 2022
After purchasing the Be True PreGame, I was so happy they brought out more colors. These are the most comfortable Nike shoes I have ever worn.