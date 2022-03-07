Con un look all'avanguardia ispirato alle scattanti scarpe da running degli anni '90, Nike Air Max Furyosa crea una nuova definizione di moda e comfort.L'unità Air asimmetrica e stratificata nel tallone offre un'ammortizzazione di grande impatto.Il morbido cuscino sul tallone, il collare imbottito e la linguetta imbottita ti faranno sentire come se avessi appena indossato le tue pantofole preferite.Se tutto questo non bastasse, il sistema con doppia allacciatura è perfetto per esprimerti come desideri, aggiungendo un look DIY a un comfort a 5 stelle.
4.9 Stelle
J E. - 07 mar 2022
I LOVE these shoes, super cute and super comfy for a person with a bad back who walks a lot. Unfortunately, the toe box is smaller than usual, and ALL my Nikes are 7.5. I will be returning and now have to wait until they come back in stock for a size 8. :(.
W J. - 27 dic 2021
I made the right decision by downloading the sneakers app thank for getting my order to me on time
Ingrid S. - 05 dic 2021
Honestly, feels like you’re walking on clouds. This shoe is so comfortable & I loveeee the color! I’m usually an 8.5 with Nike shoes but for this one I had to size up to a 9.