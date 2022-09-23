Salta al contenuto principale
|

I termini più ricercati

Suggerimenti principali

      Materiali sostenibili

      Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer

      Scarpa – Donna

      CHF 209.95

      Valutazione alta
      Nero/Bianco
      Ghost Green/Pink Blast/Photo Blue/Nero

      Dimenticare la tradizione? Mai. Rendendo omaggio sia alla tradizione che all'innovazione, abbiamo unito due icone per creare un design che supera le aspettative. Il Flyknit leggero e traspirante si abbina perfettamente al comfort dell'ammortizzazione Air Max. Allaccia le scarpe e passa a loro la parola.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Bianco
      • Stile: DM9073-001

      Taglia/misura e fit

      • Calzata ampia; ti consigliamo di ordinare una mezza misura in meno

      Spedizione e resi gratuiti

      Consegna standard gratuita con la tua Membership Nike. Scopri di più.

      • Puoi restituire il tuo ordine entro 30 giorni, gratuitamente e per qualsiasi motivo.

      Realizzazione

      • Questo prodotto è stato progettato in modo responsabile con materiali riciclati da scarti industriali e/o di post-consumo. Uno dei passi più importanti nel nostro percorso verso l'annullamento degli sprechi e delle emissioni di carbonio consiste nella scelta dei nostri materiali, poiché rappresentano più del 70% dell'impatto di qualsiasi prodotto. Riutilizzando plastica, filati e tessuti esistenti, riduciamo significativamente le emissioni. Il nostro obiettivo è utilizzare quanto più possibile materiali riciclati senza compromettere prestazioni, resistenza e stile.
      • Scopri di più sul percorso di Move to Zero verso zero emissioni e zero rifiuti, compreso il nostro impegno per realizzare i prodotti in modo responsabile e aiutare a proteggere il futuro dell'ambiente in cui viviamo e giochiamo.

      Recensioni (24)

      4.5 Stelle

      • Farhan - 23 set 2022

        I was really excited for these because I was such a big fan of the flyknit racers. Because they were paired with the air max sole I knew I had to have them. I love the way they look. Comfort wise I think they need to be broken in a little more but not an uncomfortable shoe by any means. I definitely recommend but hope they get a little comfier as time goes on. I love the fact that these shoes are lightweight and will definitely have them in my daily rotation.

        Articolo ricevuto gratuitamente o recensito nell'ambito della partecipazione a un sorteggio o concorso a premi.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Moon walkers - 23 set 2022

        The Air Max fly knit shoes have the bounce and feel of the old ones with the coil in it. They are very bouncy/ reactive in the heal when walking, which makes a long walk really enjoyable where your feet don't hurt later. They have a lot of give to them in both the sole and the flyknit body of the shoe. The body of the shoe is very breathable. This shoes might not be a perfect fit for winter or designed to keep your foot dry, however they still feel very supportive, a nice balance.

        Articolo ricevuto gratuitamente o recensito nell'ambito della partecipazione a un sorteggio o concorso a premi.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Air max Flyknit Racer

        Mak - 22 set 2022

        Really like this shoe design. It is a little big and you have more space if you get your regular size in nike. If you want something snug just go a half size down and you should be good. Really comfortable to wear all day, and even at like for example an amusement park. Has hood support for your feet so this will be my go to for an everyday shoe.

        Articolo ricevuto gratuitamente o recensito nell'ambito della partecipazione a un sorteggio o concorso a premi.
        #productsprovidedbynike