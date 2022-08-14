Realizzata in materiali riciclati per almeno il 20% del suo peso, Nike Air Max Dawn è una scarpa che affonda le sue radici nel design da atletica. La morbida pelle scamosciata e il tessuto traspirante fondono look vintage da running e un design moderno. L'intersuola in morbida schiuma è inclinata sul tallone per una maggiore energia, mentre il motivo della suola offre una trazione che non dimentica lo stile. Inoltre, l'ammortizzazione Air offre una sensazione piacevole.
4.2 Stelle
Chunky - 14 ago 2022
The shoe was not what I expected, with all of the material on the bottom which would appear to be cushioning I thought the shoe would be way more comfortable. Instead the shoe just looks clunky and feels stiff when wearing. The one positive is that they do fit nice and the design on the top of the foot is fashionable.
FA110 - 14 ago 2022
I was skeptical these shoes would be comfortable but they're lightweight, easy for walking, and have some great retro/future styling with a nice silhouette.
Joe - 13 lug 2022
This show is comfortable and looks great on feet. You get a great shoe at a moderate price. Would recommend to friends.