Salta al contenuto principale
|

I termini più ricercati

Suggerimenti principali

      Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT

      Scarpa

      CHF 209.95

      Valutazione alta

      Stile iconico ancora più confortevole. Air Jordan 1 Zoom Cmft rivisita la prima Air Jordan con un'ammortizzazione leggera a taglio basso ed elementi che migliorano la calzata. Tomaia in pelle e tessuto per un comfort immediato. Pod di stabilizzazione imbottiti e foderati sul tallone per un fit sicuro.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Bianco/Light Silver/Dark Concord/True Red
      • Stile: CT0978-100

      Recensioni (117)

      4.8 Stelle

      • Kenneth Robinson

        15557784246 - 16 ago 2022

        My Daughter brought this pair for me. I like how comfortable it feel. This will be one of my fall look. Thanks you sweetheart!

      • Extra soft! 😌

        Trubz118 - 08 ago 2022

        I was really surprised at how soft these Jordans really are. By far the most comfortable Jordans that I own so far! definitely looking forward to more color options👍🏾😎

      • Very comfortable, runs a bit large

        GelTea - 07 ago 2022

        I have the fossil rose colorway, and they look just as nice in person as in the photos. The small bright orange and purple tags add a very subtle pop on the shoes that adds more fun to the look. These are out-of-the-box comfortable and cushioned. They run slightly roomy overall. I wear a women's 9, and got these in my men's size equivalent, 7.5. They're not wide, but lots of wiggle room in the toebox. They are close to running a half size larger.