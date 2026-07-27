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Scarpa Air Jordan 1 Low SE – Ragazzo/a - Game Royal/Nero/Nero/Bright Mango

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Scarpa – Ragazzo/a

30% di sconto
Seleziona la taglia/misuraGuida alle taglie e alle misure

Un look iconico che dura a lungo. Questa AJ1 unisce il design classico del modello originale e materiali pregiati per un look perfetto per tutto il giorno.


  • Colore mostrato in foto: Game Royal/Nero/Nero/Bright Mango
  • Stile: II1249-400
  • Paese/regione di origine: Indonesia

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

30% di sconto

Un look iconico che dura a lungo. Questa AJ1 unisce il design classico del modello originale e materiali pregiati per un look perfetto per tutto il giorno.

Vantaggi

  • La tomaia in pelle dona resistenza e struttura.
  • L'unità Nike Air-Sole incapsulata offre leggerezza e ammortizzazione.
  • Il battistrada in gomma provvede a una trazione ideale per tutti i giorni.

Dettagli prodotto

  • Colore mostrato in foto: Game Royal/Nero/Nero/Bright Mango
  • Stile: II1249-400
  • Paese/regione di origine: Indonesia

Spedizione e resi

Costi di spedizione standard: 10 CHF per ordini sotto i 140 CHF per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 70 CHF per i Member Nike.

Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.

Recensioni (1)

5 stelle

  • SepeedehS979715804

    I got these for my 9 year old and he was very impressed with the colors. He loves the shine on the shoe.

Scarpa Air Jordan 1 Low SE – Ragazzo/a

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

30% di sconto

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