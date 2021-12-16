La scarpa Nike Air Force 1 Mid LE riporta in auge un'icona del parquet dell'82 con un modello total-white o total-black perfetto da indossare ogni giorno.Questa versione classica che conosci e ami offre la resistenza, la calzata e l'ammortizzazione Air-Sole di sempre.
4.9 Stelle
M A. - 16 dic 2021
They are amazing 😻
Lea M. - 10 nov 2021
never out of style, love my af1s
J A. - 08 nov 2021
My son loves his new shoes. He’s a tall 8 year old so maybe it doesn’t relate or matter, but the top velcro on each shoe are at the end. Thus, it’s barely able to stay connected, if at all. He has about a half inch in front of his toes. Anyway, he’s had Nike a lot and maybe it’s just a fluke thing. Otherwise, they’re great!