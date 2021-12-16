Salta al contenuto principale
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid LE

      Scarpe - Ragazzi

      CHF 144.95

      Bianco/Bianco
      Nero/Nero

      La scarpa Nike Air Force 1 Mid LE riporta in auge un'icona del parquet dell'82 con un modello total-white o total-black perfetto da indossare ogni giorno.Questa versione classica che conosci e ami offre la resistenza, la calzata e l'ammortizzazione Air-Sole di sempre.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Nero
      • Stile: DH2933-001

      • M A. - 16 dic 2021

        They are amazing 😻

      • love AF1

        Lea M. - 10 nov 2021

        never out of style, love my af1s

      • My 8 yo Loves Them (Velcro a bit tight though)

        J A. - 08 nov 2021

        My son loves his new shoes. He’s a tall 8 year old so maybe it doesn’t relate or matter, but the top velcro on each shoe are at the end. Thus, it’s barely able to stay connected, if at all. He has about a half inch in front of his toes. Anyway, he’s had Nike a lot and maybe it’s just a fluke thing. Otherwise, they’re great!