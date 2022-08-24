Salta al contenuto principale
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07 QS

      Scarpa – Uomo

      CHF 199.95

      Venice/Summit White
      Chocolate/Cream

      La fattura che richiama gli anni Ottanta, i dettagli audaci e lo stile ispirato al basket si aggiungono alla morbida imbottitura intorno alla caviglia e alla chiusura a strappo. E come se non bastasse, la pelle nabuk vellutata e la pelle scamosciata sintetica donano una finitura esclusiva.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Chocolate/Cream
      • Stile: DM0107-200

      Spedizione e resi gratuiti

      Consegna standard gratuita con la tua Membership Nike. Scopri di più.

      • Puoi restituire il tuo ordine entro 30 giorni, gratuitamente e per qualsiasi motivo.

      • Great color, runs big.

        EmilyS973587410 - 24 ago 2022

        I am usually a size 7W and I ordered a 4.5M which fits great. These run about a full size big for me! The material is soft and I love the brown and off white tones together. For a mid top they are pretty comfortable but can feel tight on the top of the foot. I assume once I break them in more they will get better!