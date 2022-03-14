Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07 racchiude tutto ciò che ti aspetti: strati esterni ben delineati, dettagli grintosi e la giusta dose di brillantezza per far risplendere il tuo stile.Il collare imbottito a taglio alto con classica chiusura a strappo aggiunge un comfort ispirato alla tradizione del basket.L'ammortizzazione Nike Air nel tallone garantisce prestazioni e comfort.
Consegna standard gratuita con la tua Membership Nike. Scopri di più.
4.9 Stelle
6639b883-986b-42af-8277-5f31009f91ed - 14 mar 2022
I wasn’t initially looking for high’s but this shoe kept selling out across all fits and I haven’t been disappointed with these. Great shoes that generate compliments and jealous glances alike :) I still want these in mids and lows I love em!
R A. - 07 gen 2022
Schuhgröße stimmt zu meiner FußGrösse. Sehr komfortabel und sieht gut aus! Gut abwaschbar.
L I. - 19 dic 2021
Prodotto che a soddisfatto appieno le mie aspettative