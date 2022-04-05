Celebra i grandi spazi aperti e fai sporcare i piedi con la scarpa Nike ACG Air Mowabb.A celebrazione del suo 30° anno, il leggendario design da trekking offre il vantaggio dell'ammortizzazione Air sotto il piede, della tecnologia Huarache sul tallone e dell'intersuola effetto macchiettato per offrirti comfort e stile inconfondibili.La tomaia in morbida pelle nabuk offre maggiore resistenza, mentre il collare elasticizzato personalizza la calzata.Allacciala e parti per la tua prossima avventura.
4.2 Stelle
2646200815 - 05 apr 2022
I love this pair. I have a pair of purple ones that are a great and quite versatile colour. Also are super comfortable and the boot like part help with the fact that i stand most of my work day.. one of the best purchases of the year
2e224600-742e-4c6d-9588-b362d34f6646 - 02 feb 2022
Sadly these were not what I expected. Being for all conditions these did not hold up to the concrete jungle that is Los Angeles. Jan 19th- Feb 1st was my wear period, weekends excluded and the sole has already started to un-glue. Very short period of time for that to start happening. The only reason I give them the extra star is due to comfort.
B W. - 25 gen 2022
Best colorway. What a beautiful shoe.