Preparati per l'avventura con il design robusto e resistente a qualsiasi condizione meteo dei pantaloni cargo Nike ACG "Smith Summit". Siamo andati nel parco di Smith Rock in Oregon per trovare l'ispirazione e siamo tornati pronti per creare questi pantaloni. Bordo aperto e gamba affusolata assicurano un fit rilassato ed essenziale. Questo prodotto è realizzato in fibre di nylon riciclato per almeno il 75%.
4.3 Stelle
semmik755702700 - 09 mar 2022
Pantalon beaucoup trop large, le site conseil de prendre une taille en dessous pour une coupe ajusté, ce que j'ai fait, mais c'est extrêmement large, je n'ose pas imaginer si j'avais pris ma taille habituelle. Article retourné. Très bel article cependant, qui à l'air résistant
CF2018UNIV - 13 gen 2022
These cargos are TOUGH! I know they are made for the elements, but they look amazing too. The belt which comes with the pants is easy to use and looks really nice. The drawcord leg opening at the bottom is great and essential because it makes these pants suitable with a variety of sneakers for how you want the pants to hit at the bottom. The material is high quality and the contrast detailed stitching gives these cargos a pop to their look and separates them from my other cargos. I usually wear large in Nike sweatpants but in these cargos, medium fits like a large. I recommend you size down. I tried the large at the Nike Store and it was way too wide from the side. All in all, I love these cargos and I will use them a lot especially when I want to go with a looser fit for the situation or wardrobe.
thedayanto - 29 ott 2021
Want to love em, semi love em, would love em more if belt system actually worked and stayed fastened instead of slide open all the time and also the ankle lace is way too long Apart from that, they are good