      Materiali sostenibili

      Nike AeroBill Tailwind

      Cappello da running

      CHF 29.95

      Valutazione alta
      Bianco
      Nero

      Completa il tuo look per le giornate calde con il cappello Nike AeroBill Tailwind.Gli inserti traforati al laser sui pannelli anteriori e laterali assicurano una maggiore traspirabilità, mentre il comfort che allontana l'umidità assicura pelle asciutta per l'intera durata della corsa.Questo prodotto è realizzato con almeno il 50% di fibre in poliestere riciclato.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Bianco
      • Stile: BV2204-100

      Taglia/misura e fit

      • Standard fit per uno stile rilassato

      Realizzazione

      • Per i prodotti Nike in poliestere riciclato vengono utilizzate bottiglie di plastica riciclate, che vengono pulite, triturate e convertite in pellet. A loro volta, i pellet vengono trasformati in nuovi filati di alta qualità per creare i nostri prodotti, offrendo prestazioni eccezionali con un impatto ambientale ridotto.
      • Oltre a diminuire gli sprechi, il poliestere riciclato riduce le emissioni di carbonio del 30% circa rispetto al poliestere vergine. Nike salva ogni anno una media di 1 miliardo di bottiglie di plastica da discariche e corsi d'acqua.
      • Scopri di più sul percorso di Move to Zero verso zero emissioni e zero rifiuti, compreso il nostro impegno per realizzare i prodotti in modo responsabile e aiutare a proteggere il futuro dell'ambiente in cui viviamo e giochiamo.

      Recensioni (34)

      4.3 Stelle

      • Confortable et respirante, mais trop petite

        7268167f-0fa4-4e20-9c18-47468dcfee27 - 27 apr 2022

        Très belle matière, douce et légère. La respirabilité est très bonne, mais la taille est vraiment petite. De ce fait, la casquette épouse trop la tête ce qui vous donne un look assez étrange quand vous la porter. Un peut comme si vous vous aviez emprunter la casquette de votre enfant. Aussi, si vous avez beaucoup de cheveux, ce n'est sans doute pas le meilleur choix. Je l'ai offerte à ma compagne, elle en est très heureuse.

      • Not as good as previous cap

        B A. - 05 dic 2021

        I ordered this cap in white as I already own one which is great. It serves many purposes when i go running, to shield my head from the cold and allows me to be seen in dark winter months and keep my head cool in the summer months whilst shielding my head from the sun. Its a great cap but the the latest one is not as good as the older version. the Velcro strap should be the same colour as the cap. not black. the the older one had better material inside for wicking sweat away, Looks like Nike are cutting costs in production but still selling at the same premium price.

      • Not enough hook where needed.

        asiln28 - 24 set 2021

        The hat is lightweight, which is great for running in hot weather. My issue with the hat (and I purchased one in white and one in yellow) is that there is not enough velcro on the back to create a snug fit! I got the hats specifically because they were the velcro adjusting type, which usually makes getting the correct fit very quick and easy. However, even though the band pulls through far enough, there is too much "hook" and not enough "loop."