      Materiali sostenibili

      Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika

      Canotta Standard Fit - Donna

      CHF 29.95

      Valutazione alta
      Alligator/Bianco
      Light Thistle/Bianco
      Worn Blue/Bianco
      Atmosphere/Bianco
      Nero/Bianco

      La canotta Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika è il nostro top più versatile, pensato per tutti i tipi di allenamento, dalle macchine al tappetino fino ai chilometri da macinare. Il tessuto morbido e liscio (realizzato con fibre di poliestere riciclato al 100%) dà vita a una silhouette traspirante che mantiene la pelle fresca e asciutta.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Bianco
      • Stile: DD4941-010

      Taglia/misura e fit

      • Altezza: 180 cm; taglia indossata: S
      • Standard fit per uno stile confortevole

      Realizzazione

      • Per i prodotti Nike in poliestere riciclato vengono utilizzate bottiglie di plastica riciclate, che vengono pulite, triturate e convertite in pellet. A loro volta, i pellet vengono trasformati in nuovi filati di alta qualità per creare i nostri prodotti, offrendo prestazioni eccezionali con un impatto ambientale ridotto.
      • Oltre a diminuire gli sprechi, il poliestere riciclato riduce le emissioni di carbonio del 30% circa rispetto al poliestere vergine. Nike salva ogni anno una media di 1 miliardo di bottiglie di plastica da discariche e corsi d'acqua.
      • Scopri di più sul percorso di Move to Zero verso zero emissioni e zero rifiuti, compreso il nostro impegno per realizzare i prodotti in modo responsabile e aiutare a proteggere il futuro dell'ambiente in cui viviamo e giochiamo.

      Recensioni (26)

      4.3 Stelle

      • Slinky Back

        cf73eb19-f1f7-460e-b61b-e108780e0c77 - 27 set 2022

        I really like this top! The back is feminine and sporty. I especially like the way you can choose the length and neckline position precisely how you need it for each outfit via the adjustable strap at the back. It feels like you have nothing on but covers everything perfectly.

      • Comfortable but……

        7047659792 - 15 set 2022

        I have 3 colors, bought 2 more colors (S)…..had to return because the fit is not the same… feels like an XS instead of S…

      • Very cust IF you have a HUGE chest

        DEBBIEW268167665 - 06 ago 2022

        Loved the style and adjustable straps but the fit was super strange under the armpits. It hung and sagged. Maybe if I had triple D's it would fill out but no. I ended up tying a piece of string around the back straps to cinch it tighter and it looked fine.