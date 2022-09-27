La canotta Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika è il nostro top più versatile, pensato per tutti i tipi di allenamento, dalle macchine al tappetino fino ai chilometri da macinare. Il tessuto morbido e liscio (realizzato con fibre di poliestere riciclato al 100%) dà vita a una silhouette traspirante che mantiene la pelle fresca e asciutta.
4.3 Stelle
cf73eb19-f1f7-460e-b61b-e108780e0c77 - 27 set 2022
I really like this top! The back is feminine and sporty. I especially like the way you can choose the length and neckline position precisely how you need it for each outfit via the adjustable strap at the back. It feels like you have nothing on but covers everything perfectly.
7047659792 - 15 set 2022
I have 3 colors, bought 2 more colors (S)…..had to return because the fit is not the same… feels like an XS instead of S…
DEBBIEW268167665 - 06 ago 2022
Loved the style and adjustable straps but the fit was super strange under the armpits. It hung and sagged. Maybe if I had triple D's it would fill out but no. I ended up tying a piece of string around the back straps to cinch it tighter and it looked fine.