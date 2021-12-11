Le calze Nike ACG "Kelley Ridge" offrono un comfort ideale in una silhouette di media lunghezza. Il materiale caldo presenta un design anatomico per un fit ideale nelle giornate fredde. Traspiranti e morbide, sono pensate per un passo sempre sicuro.
5 Stelle
3761522079 - 11 dic 2021
I've wanted to check out ACG socks for awhile and I'm a fan. Wasn't sure on the sizing since I normally wear a 12. I went with the L 8-12 and they fit perfect.