      Nike ACG "Kelley Ridge" 2.0

      Calze di media lunghezza

      CHF 34.95

      Le calze Nike ACG "Kelley Ridge" offrono un comfort ideale in una silhouette di media lunghezza. Il materiale caldo presenta un design anatomico per un fit ideale nelle giornate fredde. Traspiranti e morbide, sono pensate per un passo sempre sicuro.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Cool Grey/Light Bone
      • Stile: DA2599-065

      • Not disapointed

        3761522079 - 11 dic 2021

        I've wanted to check out ACG socks for awhile and I'm a fan. Wasn't sure on the sizing since I normally wear a 12. I went with the L 8-12 and they fit perfect.