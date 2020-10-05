Salta al contenuto principale
|

I termini più ricercati

Suggerimenti principali

      Nike Club Team

      Borsone trolley (120 l)

      CHF 79.95

      Il borsone trolley Nike Club Team è dotato di rotelle e impugnatura regolabile per un trasporto più agevole. Offre un ampio spazio per i tuoi oggetti.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Nero/Bianco
      • Stile: BA5199-010

      Spedizione e resi gratuiti

      Consegna standard gratuita con la tua Membership Nike. Scopri di più.

      • Puoi restituire il tuo ordine entro 30 giorni, gratuitamente e per qualsiasi motivo.

      Recensioni (3)

      5 Stelle

      • Sac solide

        S U. - 05 ott 2020

        De très bonne qualité et la livraison très rapide

      • Well worth the money

        N E. - 21 set 2020

        Quality bag, decent amount of space for my football coaching gear and with the added wheels makes carrying around easy. Could do with a bigger zipped compartment though.

      • Gute Qualität und sehr geräumig. Macht einen stabilen Eindruck

        I N. - 10 set 2020

        Gute Qualität und sehr geräumig. Macht einen stabilen Eindruck. War allerdings noch nicht im Einsatz. Rollen sehen auch stabil aus.