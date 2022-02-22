Renee - 27 déc. 2021

The color is a true black color, it does not fade when you wash it either. It appears to be water proof and sweat resistant. I went for a run and it wasn't even soaked! It kept me warmer, which resulted in me sweating more, but not too much, which is what I personally like. It has a little stretch to it but not much. If you have a bigger breast size or like a looser fit, I would maybe order a size up then your usual. It has 2 pockets that zip up and there is a band in the left pocket that helps secure my phone when I am jogging or just lounging around my home. There is a material around the tummy area that I personally associate with helping me sweat more and I love it! I highly recommend this to anyone, whether you be a jogger, runner, walker, lounger etc. It is very fashionable and will go with just about any outfit.