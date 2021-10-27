Passer au contenu principal
      Nike Therma-FIT ADV

      Sweat à capuche de training à zip pour Homme

      Bravez vos entraînements par temps froid avec ce sweat à capuche en tissu Fleece ultra-confortable, à chaleur optimale. Il a été conçu pour vous permettre de donner le meilleur de vous-même dans les conditions les plus extrêmes. Le tissu Fleece isolant favorise la respirabilité tout en conservant la chaleur, pour vous offrir un maximum de fraîcheur et de confort. Vous voulez plus de protection ? La capuche et les ouvertures pour les pouces réglables vous protègent du froid. Il est confectionné à partir d'au moins 75 % de fibres de polyester recyclé.

      • Couleur affichée : Gris fumée foncé/Noir/Noir
      • Article : DD2130-070

      Taille et coupe

      • Le modèle grandes tailles et tailles longues porte une taille 2XL et mesure 197 cm
      • Coupe standard pour une tenue décontractée

      • Beautiful Jacket - Great Quality

        JoseLuisR917101501 - 27 oct. 2021

        I'd highly recommend this to anyone. The quality is immediately apparent upon trying it on and looks incredibly stylish as well. I'm 5'8 176 lbs and ordered a large and though the length is a little long the arms and upper body fit perfectly. I don't mind the fit seeing as I like jackets like these to run a bit longer lengthwise. All in all, I'd highly recommend it to anyone seeking one. I can't speak yet to the durability because I just bought it but I'll update my review if possible after about 6 months of use at the gym.

      • Sharp looking hoodie

        LauraB123117024 - 25 oct. 2021

        For right now I'm only giving it 4 stars. I'm short with short arms so I buy things both in the big boys section and smalls in mens. The sleeves bunch up more than I like but I'm used to that. It's already gotten down in the low 40s, for the price I thought this would be warmer. I tried wearing this in the 50s still it doesn't block the wind, doesn't keep the cold out. This is very sharp looking.

      • Nike outdid themselves

        S G. - 24 oct. 2021

        Nike outdid themselves with this design as this is an upgrade from last year’s Therma model in colors and materials. It also looks even better in person. Sizes are on par with all other “Standard fit”. I’m 5’5, 250lbs and 2XL fits just right. Not too big nor too tight. Warmth is regulated because of the materials being used so you shouldn’t be sweating in the first few minutes of wearing it. Other than that, I’d say buy, you won’t be disappointed.