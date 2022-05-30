Passer au contenu principal
      Matières durables

      Nike Air Fast

      Short de running taille mi-basse 18 cm pour Femme

      Léger et ajusté, le short Nike Air Dri-FIT Fast présente une coupe profilée pour vos runs quotidiens. Un imprimé audacieux est accentué par un motif arc-en-ciel, en hommage aux fans du Swoosh. Ce produit est fabriqué avec au moins 50 % de fibres de polyester recyclé.

      • Couleur affichée : Gris fumée
      • Article : DM7791-084

      Taille et coupe

      • Le modèle porte une taille S et mesure 171 cm
      • Coupe ajustée épousant les formes du corps

      Méthode de fabrication

      • Le polyester recyclé utilisé dans les produits Nike provient de bouteilles en plastique recyclées, qui sont nettoyées, broyées en flocons, puis transformées en granulés. Ces granulés sont ensuite filés pour obtenir un nouveau fil de haute qualité qui servira à la fabrication de nos produits, afin d'offrir des performances optimales avec un impact moindre sur l'environnement.
      • En plus de réduire la production de déchets, le polyester recyclé réduit les émissions de carbone de jusqu'à 30 % par rapport au polyester vierge. Nike détourne en moyenne un milliard de bouteilles en plastique par an de la mise en décharge ou du rejet dans les cours d'eau.
      • Apprenez-en plus sur Move to Zero, notre démarche pour atteindre le zéro déchet et une empreinte carbone nulle. Nous réinventons notamment nos produits selon une approche durable pour protéger le futur de la planète sur laquelle nous vivons et faisons du sport.

      • Great shorts - size up.

        b506065c-1501-40ad-9c50-c4e121b51876 - 30 mai 2022

        I love these shorts - but I would recommend getting a size up, they are very tight. I swapped for M and they feel so much more comfortable to get on and wear.

      • Nice but very tight.

        8947250769 - 28 mars 2022

        Nice but very tight and small like a kid size. order 1 or 2sizes larger.