Extensible et adapté à la course, ce short ajusté vous offre un maintien exceptionnel lorsque vous portez toute votre attention sur votre run. Il intègre notre technologie anti-transpiration avancée, des fonctionnalités innovantes et des matières légères dans une coupe ajustée, pour vous permettre de rester au frais lorsque vous donnez tout, du départ jusqu'à la ligne d'arrivée.
4.4 Étoiles
D E. - 06 juin 2021
Sono proprio come me li aspettavo! Comodi e con vestibilità eccellente, di qualità. Ne vale la pena
JaniceM530494915 - 15 nov. 2020
I love the color- better than photo. Studied reviews before purchased and had to wait for what i thought would be my size (S) to come in stock. Although fit they come up slightly too loose with no grip on thighs around hem. would have given an extra star. Would love Nike to send XS to try / replace but non in stock. Only worn once. Expensive for what they are.
charlief417790880 - 03 oct. 2020
Was hoping to wear these for lifting. I loved the fabric but the hem was too tight around the thighs in both S and M, making the logo stretch out weirdly. Maybe not the best option for more athletic thighs and will sadly have to return them. For reference I wear a S in Nike Pro loose and M in Nike Pro tight shorts.