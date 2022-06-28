La technologie innovante s'associe à des matières légères pour vous permettre de garder le rythme jusqu'à la ligne d'arrivée. Le short Nike AeroSwift mise tout sur la vitesse, avec une coupe slim et un tissu doux qui vous permet de bouger librement.
4.4 Étoiles
LeslieD967332028 - 29 juin 2022
These are by far my favorite shorts ever. The most comfortable, light weight, movable - made for workouts but comfortable enough for everyday. I want them in every color.
b89ee151-1a79-453f-ab19-1dc5067ccb08 - 17 avr. 2022
I am a very small woman; therefore, the xs was still just a tad big, but still wearable. I love them still. Vey flattering.
Bekkaboo10 - 18 janv. 2022
These shorts are amazing! They are so light fit and breathable, and incredibly comfortable. They are perfect for working out and getting on the treadmill for a run during the winter months. I can't wait to wear them outside this summer. I love the way they look on me, and the feel of the material. I told my husband not to get too upset with me because I will be purchasing more of the same shorts for myself. That's how great they are!!