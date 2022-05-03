Vous êtes prêt pour la course avec le short Nike AeroSwift.Léger et respirant, il est doté d'une poche pratique pour les petits objets. Ce produit est confectionné avec au moins 75 % de fibres de polyester recyclé.
4.3 Étoiles
2b96ad4d-1359-441c-affc-83b79225910e - 03 mai 2022
Sono i top dei pantaloncini , io uso solo questi ,da anni ,dopo non avermi trovato bene con altre marche consigliatissimi
E A. - 08 déc. 2021
Good fit, light weight and well cut. A bit expensive but glad I bought them
Working Mama - 03 déc. 2021
Was nice to have the open vent for running but the cut of the short was even smaller than expected. Reasonable quality, not the best, not the worst. Good for travel exercise.