Passer au contenu principal
|

Recherches populaires

Meilleures suggestions

      Matières durables

      Nike AeroSwift

      Short de running 5 cm pour Homme

      89.95 CHF

      Bien notés
      Cramoisi clair/Vert ombre
      Orange/Vert ombre
      Noir/Blanc

      Vous êtes prêt pour la course avec le short Nike AeroSwift.Léger et respirant, il est doté d'une poche pratique pour les petits objets. Ce produit est confectionné avec au moins 75 % de fibres de polyester recyclé.

      • Couleur affichée : Noir/Blanc
      • Article : CJ7837-010

      Taille et coupe

      • Le modèle porte une taille M et mesure 191 cm
      • Coupe standard pour une tenue décontractée
      • Longueur d'entrejambe : 6 cm (taille S)

      Livraison et retours gratuits

      Livraison standard gratuite avec l'Accès Membre Nike. En savoir plus.

      • Vous pouvez retourner votre commande gratuitement, quelle que soit la raison, dans un délai de 30 jours.

      Méthode de fabrication

      • Le polyester recyclé utilisé dans les produits Nike provient de bouteilles en plastique recyclées, qui sont nettoyées, broyées en flocons, puis transformées en granulés. Ces granulés sont ensuite filés pour obtenir un nouveau fil de haute qualité qui servira à la fabrication de nos produits, afin d'offrir des performances optimales avec un impact moindre sur l'environnement.
      • En plus de réduire la production de déchets, le polyester recyclé réduit les émissions de carbone de jusqu'à 30 % par rapport au polyester vierge. Nike détourne en moyenne un milliard de bouteilles en plastique par an de la mise en décharge ou du rejet dans les cours d'eau.
      • Apprenez-en plus sur Move to Zero, notre démarche pour atteindre le zéro déchet et une empreinte carbone nulle. Nous réinventons notamment nos produits selon une approche durable pour protéger le futur de la planète sur laquelle nous vivons et faisons du sport.

      Avis (37)

      4.3 Étoiles

      • 2b96ad4d-1359-441c-affc-83b79225910e - 03 mai 2022

        Sono i top dei pantaloncini , io uso solo questi ,da anni ,dopo non avermi trovato bene con altre marche consigliatissimi

      • Not cheap but good shorts

        E A. - 08 déc. 2021

        Good fit, light weight and well cut. A bit expensive but glad I bought them

      • Small shorts even smaller than expected

        Working Mama - 03 déc. 2021

        Was nice to have the open vent for running but the cut of the short was even smaller than expected. Reasonable quality, not the best, not the worst. Good for travel exercise.

        Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours.
        #productsprovidedbynike