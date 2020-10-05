Passer au contenu principal
      Nike Club Team

      Sac à roulettes (120 L)

      79.95 CHF

      Le sac à roulettes Nike Club Team intègre des roulettes et une poignée ajustable pour un transport aisé. Il offre un grand espace de rangement pour tout votre équipement.

      • Couleur affichée : Noir/Noir/Blanc
      • Article : BA5199-010

      • Sac solide

        S U. - 05 oct. 2020

        De très bonne qualité et la livraison très rapide

      • Well worth the money

        N E. - 21 sept. 2020

        Quality bag, decent amount of space for my football coaching gear and with the added wheels makes carrying around easy. Could do with a bigger zipped compartment though.

      • Gute Qualität und sehr geräumig. Macht einen stabilen Eindruck

        I N. - 10 sept. 2020

        Gute Qualität und sehr geräumig. Macht einen stabilen Eindruck. War allerdings noch nicht im Einsatz. Rollen sehen auch stabil aus.