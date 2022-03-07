Ne vous laissez pas tromper par sa petite taille, le sac à dos Nike Brasilia JDI est ultra-spacieux.Avec ses poches à zip, son espace de rangement pour bouteille d'eau et ses bretelles confortables, ce modèle est facile à transporter dans toutes les aventures du quotidien.
I know this is a kids backpack but it’s the PERFECT size for mini toiletries, a change of clothes and an extra pair of shoes. I keep this in my car for after long trail runs away from home, so I can freshen up and change out of sweaty clothes before driving. It’s literally the best! And so cute!
A N. - 20 oct. 2021
Perfect Size !!! Durable . Yes i recommend it.
C R. - 04 oct. 2021
Great little bag. Ideal for just the essentials. Can fit daughter lunch box and bottle in with out the need for a large bag!