Passer au contenu principal
|

Recherches populaires

Meilleures suggestions

      Nike Charge

      Protège-tibias de football

      22.95 CHF

      Entrez sur le terrain en toute sérénité grâce aux protège-tibias Nike Charge. Leur coque solide et épurée est doublée de mousse pour plus de confort.

      • Couleur affichée : Noir/Noir/Blanc
      • Article : SP2164-010

      Livraison et retours gratuits

      Livraison standard gratuite avec l'Accès Membre Nike. En savoir plus.

      • Vous pouvez retourner votre commande gratuitement, quelle que soit la raison, dans un délai de 30 jours.

      Avis (4)

      3.8 Étoiles

      • Solid buy

        Martin C. - 08 déc. 2021

        Bought these for my son who’s 10 but quite tall. The medium fits him well and he’s very happy with them.

      • good quality but...

        AHMADGIB - 16 avr. 2021

        its a little bit too small i advice to take on size bigger than your usual size

      • J O. - 24 août 2020

        They seem nice enough and are of good quality but the size was way too small.