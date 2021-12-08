Entrez sur le terrain en toute sérénité grâce aux protège-tibias Nike Charge. Leur coque solide et épurée est doublée de mousse pour plus de confort.
Livraison standard gratuite avec l'Accès Membre Nike. En savoir plus.
3.8 Étoiles
Martin C. - 08 déc. 2021
Bought these for my son who’s 10 but quite tall. The medium fits him well and he’s very happy with them.
AHMADGIB - 16 avr. 2021
its a little bit too small i advice to take on size bigger than your usual size
J O. - 24 août 2020
They seem nice enough and are of good quality but the size was way too small.