Partez à la conquête de la nature grâce à la conception solide et déperlante du pantalon cargo Nike ACG « Smith Summit ». En quête d'inspiration, nous nous sommes rendus à Smith Rock, dans l'Oregon, et nous sommes revenus avec l'idée de créer ce pantalon. L'ourlet ouvert et la coupe fuselée sur la longueur apportent une sensation de confort décontracté. Ce modèle est composé d'au moins 75 % de fibres de nylon recyclé.
4.3 Étoiles
semmik755702700 - 09 mars 2022
Pantalon beaucoup trop large, le site conseil de prendre une taille en dessous pour une coupe ajusté, ce que j'ai fait, mais c'est extrêmement large, je n'ose pas imaginer si j'avais pris ma taille habituelle. Article retourné. Très bel article cependant, qui à l'air résistant
CF2018UNIV - 13 janv. 2022
These cargos are TOUGH! I know they are made for the elements, but they look amazing too. The belt which comes with the pants is easy to use and looks really nice. The drawcord leg opening at the bottom is great and essential because it makes these pants suitable with a variety of sneakers for how you want the pants to hit at the bottom. The material is high quality and the contrast detailed stitching gives these cargos a pop to their look and separates them from my other cargos. I usually wear large in Nike sweatpants but in these cargos, medium fits like a large. I recommend you size down. I tried the large at the Nike Store and it was way too wide from the side. All in all, I love these cargos and I will use them a lot especially when I want to go with a looser fit for the situation or wardrobe.
thedayanto - 29 oct. 2021
Want to love em, semi love em, would love em more if belt system actually worked and stayed fastened instead of slide open all the time and also the ankle lace is way too long Apart from that, they are good