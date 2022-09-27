Le débardeur Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika est notre haut le plus polyvalent, conçu pour vous accompagner dans toutes vos activités, de la salle de sport au yoga en passant par le running. Son tissu doux et fluide (composé à 100 % de fibres de polyester recyclé) laisse circuler l'air pour vous permettre de rester au sec et de bénéficier d'un maximum de fraîcheur.
4.3 Étoiles
cf73eb19-f1f7-460e-b61b-e108780e0c77 - 27 sept. 2022
I really like this top! The back is feminine and sporty. I especially like the way you can choose the length and neckline position precisely how you need it for each outfit via the adjustable strap at the back. It feels like you have nothing on but covers everything perfectly.
7047659792 - 15 sept. 2022
I have 3 colors, bought 2 more colors (S)…..had to return because the fit is not the same… feels like an XS instead of S…
DEBBIEW268167665 - 06 août 2022
Loved the style and adjustable straps but the fit was super strange under the armpits. It hung and sagged. Maybe if I had triple D's it would fill out but no. I ended up tying a piece of string around the back straps to cinch it tighter and it looked fine.