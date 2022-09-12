Passer au contenu principal
      Nike Air Max Bella TR 5

      Chaussures de training pour Femme

      109.95 CHF

      Bien notés
      Noir/Blanc/Rose rush
      Blanc/Blanc
      Blanc/Mousse menthe/Bleu université/Argent métallique
      Blanc/Argent métallique/Or métallique/Noir
      Atmosphère/Orange laser/Cramoisi absolu/Orange total
      Rose pâle/Baie du désert/Rose lever de soleil/Bordeaux foudre
      Noir/Gris fumée foncé/Blanc

      La Nike Air Max Bella TR 5 associe la réactivité et l'esthétique de l'amorti Max Air à une semelle plate qui assure une stabilité incomparable lorsque vous tonifiez et sculptez votre silhouette. Ce modèle revisité améliore le maintien sur les côtés et le dessus du pied pour renforcer la stabilité et le maintien lors de vos entraînements de renforcement musculaire les plus intensifs.

      • Couleur affichée : Rose pâle/Baie du désert/Rose lever de soleil/Bordeaux foudre
      • Article : DD9285-601

      • Comfortable

        b9b5eff0-3bbc-4d26-a31f-5bd28a85faca - 13 sept. 2022

        I'm impressed, they're comfortable and fits true to size.

      • Nike Air Max Bella TR 5

        Cassie - 20 mai 2022

        The Nike Air Max Bella TR 5 are extremely comfortable!! The shoe offers plenty of support. The design is simple while still being stylish. The material is very easy to clean which is great as they do happen to get dirty easily. Highly recommend.

      • Not the Best..

        d3c42871-c787-40fb-84d2-82300676a76d - 18 mai 2022

        I was pretty excited when these shoes arrived because I have been looking for new gym shoes but was quickly disappointed. First, the shoe was sort of narrow which was fine but overall it was very uncomfortable. It fit me pretty well in terms of length but I noticed my heel kept slipping when I would move around and I felt almost no support. The quality was also sub par, and I could see glue coming off from parts of the shoe. I was expecting higher quality but this was not the best...