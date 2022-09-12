La Nike Air Max Bella TR 5 associe la réactivité et l'esthétique de l'amorti Max Air à une semelle plate qui assure une stabilité incomparable lorsque vous tonifiez et sculptez votre silhouette. Ce modèle revisité améliore le maintien sur les côtés et le dessus du pied pour renforcer la stabilité et le maintien lors de vos entraînements de renforcement musculaire les plus intensifs.
4.3 Étoiles
b9b5eff0-3bbc-4d26-a31f-5bd28a85faca - 13 sept. 2022
I'm impressed, they're comfortable and fits true to size.
Cassie - 20 mai 2022
The Nike Air Max Bella TR 5 are extremely comfortable!! The shoe offers plenty of support. The design is simple while still being stylish. The material is very easy to clean which is great as they do happen to get dirty easily. Highly recommend.
d3c42871-c787-40fb-84d2-82300676a76d - 18 mai 2022
I was pretty excited when these shoes arrived because I have been looking for new gym shoes but was quickly disappointed. First, the shoe was sort of narrow which was fine but overall it was very uncomfortable. It fit me pretty well in terms of length but I noticed my heel kept slipping when I would move around and I felt almost no support. The quality was also sub par, and I could see glue coming off from parts of the shoe. I was expecting higher quality but this was not the best...