La Nike Blazer Mid '77 est une sneaker résolument stylée pour votre basketteur en herbe. Ce classique des parquets se transforme en légende du streetwear grâce à son look rétro et à son confort exceptionnel.
4.9 Étoiles
R O. - 29 janv. 2022
Scarpe comode e di buona fattura. La mia nipotina è felicissima di averle ricevute. La consegna abbastanza veloce
S Y. - 27 déc. 2021
Parfait mon fils les adores
RyanP401246952 - 17 déc. 2021
PLEASE, make this style in Men’s/Woman’s sizes also! Love the Velcro strap at the top of the shoe! Big fan of the Blazer, Blazer Mid 77, and Blazer Mid 77 Jumbo!