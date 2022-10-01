Passer au contenu principal
      Matières durables

      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK

      Chaussure pour Homme

      284.95 CHF

      Bien notés
      Noir/Noir/Anthracite/Noir
      Blanc/Noir/Argent métallique/Blanc

      Fabriquée avec au moins 40 % de son poids en matières recyclées, la Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK intègre du tissu Flyknit recyclé et ultra-extensible (ainsi qu'un col souple qui épouse la forme de votre cheville) pour vous offrir un confort respirant et un style facile à porter.Le Swoosh cousu et le clip en TPU recyclé au talon apportent une touche d'éclat à chacun de vos pas, tandis que l'amorti VaporMax vous offre un amorti incroyablement souple.

      • Couleur affichée : Noir/Noir/Anthracite/Noir
      • Article : DH4084-001

      Livraison et retours gratuits

      Livraison standard gratuite avec l'Accès Membre Nike. En savoir plus.

      • Vous pouvez retourner votre commande gratuitement, quelle que soit la raison, dans un délai de 30 jours.

      Méthode de fabrication

      • Ce produit a été conçu de manière écoresponsable en utilisant des matières recyclées issues de matériaux de consommation ou de déchets industriels recyclés. Ce qui nous permet d'avancer le plus dans notre démarche pour atteindre le zéro déchet et une empreinte carbone nulle, c'est le choix des matières. En effet, ces dernières représentent plus de 70 % de l'empreinte carbone d'un produit. La réutilisation de plastiques, de fibres et de tissus existants nous permet de réduire considérablement nos émissions. Notre objectif est d'utiliser autant de matières recyclées que possible, sans faire de compromis sur la performance, la durabilité et le style.
      • Apprenez-en plus sur Move to Zero, notre démarche pour atteindre le zéro déchet et une empreinte carbone nulle. Nous réinventons notamment nos produits selon une approche durable pour protéger le futur de la planète sur laquelle nous vivons et faisons du sport.

      Avis (113)

      4.5 Étoiles

      • Ich liebe yaraks

        Diyar619908181 - 01 oct. 2022

        I wear this shoes they are very comfortable and you can run with them very fast

      • Comfy & look great but let down by build quality

        Harrison.10 - 30 sept. 2022

        Just over a year of ownership and they have almost fallen apart. Laces don’t lock anymore, sole falling off of upper and all four plastic covers for rope entry have snapped from friction. Really disappointing as they are so comfy and look great, I may have been unlucky but I won’t be going near this model again.

      • Ultra comfortable and dry!

        5271227c-ca5a-4f47-b507-3e85ae9e26d7 - 05 sept. 2022

        My kid pointed me to this vapormax flyknit at the Finish Line store and I'm so glad i bought it.. it is extremely comfortable, lightweight and airy. My feet stay cool and dry all day. It's like wearing socks that can go outdoors!