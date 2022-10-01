Fabriquée avec au moins 40 % de son poids en matières recyclées, la Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK intègre du tissu Flyknit recyclé et ultra-extensible (ainsi qu'un col souple qui épouse la forme de votre cheville) pour vous offrir un confort respirant et un style facile à porter.Le Swoosh cousu et le clip en TPU recyclé au talon apportent une touche d'éclat à chacun de vos pas, tandis que l'amorti VaporMax vous offre un amorti incroyablement souple.
4.5 Étoiles
Diyar619908181 - 01 oct. 2022
I wear this shoes they are very comfortable and you can run with them very fast
Harrison.10 - 30 sept. 2022
Just over a year of ownership and they have almost fallen apart. Laces don’t lock anymore, sole falling off of upper and all four plastic covers for rope entry have snapped from friction. Really disappointing as they are so comfy and look great, I may have been unlucky but I won’t be going near this model again.
5271227c-ca5a-4f47-b507-3e85ae9e26d7 - 05 sept. 2022
My kid pointed me to this vapormax flyknit at the Finish Line store and I'm so glad i bought it.. it is extremely comfortable, lightweight and airy. My feet stay cool and dry all day. It's like wearing socks that can go outdoors!