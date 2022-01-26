Réinventant l'esthétique Nike Running rétro pour le nouveau millénaire, la Nike Air Max Pre-Day vous offre un look inspiré par le rythme effréné de nos modes de vie contemporains.Composée d'au moins 20 % de matières recyclées, elle rend hommage au passé en restant fidèle à l'esthétique rétro des chaussures d'athlétisme.La nouvelle fenêtre Air dynamise le look, alliant un style saisissant à un amorti incroyablement léger.
4.8 Étoiles
J U. - 26 janv. 2022
this air max line is amazing for men and women i have a pair and my girl has a pair and we love them the womens are a little more stylish but the mens also have some dope color ways. nike nailed this line
DR59017070 - 14 janv. 2022
My absolute favorite running/gym shoe! Light weight and has the perfect support I needed in my arch. I only wish they offered more colorful varieties…I went and ordered the green ones from the mens! Oh the size runs true to my other size 8 Nike shoes.
D G. - 09 janv. 2022
After purchasing the Be True PreGame, I was so happy they brought out more colors. These are the most comfortable Nike shoes I have ever worn.