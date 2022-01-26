Passer au contenu principal
      Réinventant l'esthétique Nike Running rétro pour le nouveau millénaire, la Nike Air Max Pre-Day vous offre un look inspiré par le rythme effréné de nos modes de vie contemporains.Composée d'au moins 20 % de matières recyclées, elle rend hommage au passé en restant fidèle à l'esthétique rétro des chaussures d'athlétisme.La nouvelle fenêtre Air dynamise le look, alliant un style saisissant à un amorti incroyablement léger.

      Méthode de fabrication

      • Ce produit a été conçu de manière écoresponsable en utilisant des matières recyclées issues de matériaux de consommation ou de déchets industriels recyclés. Ce qui nous permet d'avancer le plus dans notre démarche pour atteindre le zéro déchet et une empreinte carbone nulle, c'est le choix des matières. En effet, ces dernières représentent plus de 70 % de l'empreinte carbone d'un produit. La réutilisation de plastiques, de fibres et de tissus existants nous permet de réduire considérablement nos émissions. Notre objectif est d'utiliser autant de matières recyclées que possible, sans faire de compromis sur la performance, la durabilité et le style.
      • Apprenez-en plus sur Move to Zero, notre démarche pour atteindre le zéro déchet et une empreinte carbone nulle. Nous réinventons notamment nos produits selon une approche durable pour protéger le futur de la planète sur laquelle nous vivons et faisons du sport.

      • so dope

        J U. - 26 janv. 2022

        this air max line is amazing for men and women i have a pair and my girl has a pair and we love them the womens are a little more stylish but the mens also have some dope color ways. nike nailed this line

      • Best Shoe

        DR59017070 - 14 janv. 2022

        My absolute favorite running/gym shoe! Light weight and has the perfect support I needed in my arch. I only wish they offered more colorful varieties…I went and ordered the green ones from the mens! Oh the size runs true to my other size 8 Nike shoes.

      • Most comfortable Nike shoes

        D G. - 09 janv. 2022

        After purchasing the Be True PreGame, I was so happy they brought out more colors. These are the most comfortable Nike shoes I have ever worn.