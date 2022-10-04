Inspirée de la Nike Air Max 90, la Nike Air Max Excee réimagine un classique sous un nouvel angle. Les lignes allongées et les proportions déformées sur l'empeigne donnent une nouvelle dimension à ce modèle emblématique.
4.4 Étoiles
RebeccaL634887398 - 04 oct. 2022
So cute! But agree that they run small and narrow. I am sizing up also! The fabric is really nice especially the ones with the suede. They are a big stiff and hard too. Hopefully they are comfortable.
0834abeb-0cdd-47de-ac13-ab33a1c2e7ad - 04 sept. 2022
The shoes are so cute; they are a bit narrow, though, so I had to size up, so now it's a little too long 😭. Other than that I like the shoes and I can't wait to wear them.
3acd1170-79c1-49a5-ba97-50a2360a2ef2 - 31 janv. 2022
Geiler Schuh.. Passt zur Jogging und zur Jeans.. Muß man etwas einlaufen. Ansonsten tip Top. 😊