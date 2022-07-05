Revisitant le style ondulé du modèle d'origine inspiré des trains à grande vitesse japonais, la Nike Air Max 97 affiche un style fulgurant qui en met plein la vue. Elle reprend l'unité Nike Air révolutionnaire sur toute la longueur qui a secoué le monde du running et affiche des couleurs tendance et des détails élégants pour vous permettre d'évoluer dans le plus grand confort.
4.6 Étoiles
AlanE - 05 juil. 2022
Not as durable as claimed. Midsole paint rubs off within a couple of wears and you can do nothing about it, and everything falls apart after that. Not worth the price.
HeathW472633302 - 14 janv. 2022
Literally my favorite shoe every. Super comfortable, they look amazing, and they’re easy to style. Definitely worth the price, and will for sure buy more pairs
P E. - 09 janv. 2022
Daughter love shoes Plus y'all are fancy shipping and handling and y'all return policy is excellent not only that y'all normally give discounts