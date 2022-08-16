Une icône encore plus confortable. La Air Jordan 1 Zoom Cmft revisite la première Air Jordan avec un amorti souple près du sol et des éléments qui accentuent encore son confort. L'empeigne en cuir et tissu affiche un effet vieilli. Le col rembourré et doublé enveloppe le talon pour un maintien sûr.
4.8 Étoiles
15557784246 - 16 août 2022
My Daughter brought this pair for me. I like how comfortable it feel. This will be one of my fall look. Thanks you sweetheart!
Trubz118 - 08 août 2022
I was really surprised at how soft these Jordans really are. By far the most comfortable Jordans that I own so far! definitely looking forward to more color options👍🏾😎
GelTea - 07 août 2022
I have the fossil rose colorway, and they look just as nice in person as in the photos. The small bright orange and purple tags add a very subtle pop on the shoes that adds more fun to the look. These are out-of-the-box comfortable and cushioned. They run slightly roomy overall. I wear a women's 9, and got these in my men's size equivalent, 7.5. They're not wide, but lots of wiggle room in the toebox. They are close to running a half size larger.