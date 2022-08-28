Passer au contenu principal
      Air Jordan 1 Zoom Air Comfort

      Chaussure pour Femme

      209.95 CHF

      Bien notés
      Venise/Venise/Voile
      Rouge feu/Curry fluo/Blanc/Rouge feu

      La Air Jordan 1 Zoom Air Confort vous offre un confort absolu à chaque pas. Revisitée pour améliorer le confort de l'une des sneakers les plus emblématiques de l'histoire, elle présente une empeigne en cuir pleine fleur, une doublure confortable et un amorti réactif.

      • Couleur affichée : Rouge feu/Curry fluo/Blanc/Rouge feu
      • Article : CT0979-603

      Avis (24)

      4.6 Étoiles

      • Great for dancing!

        SarahJ574655465 - 28 août 2022

        These are my first ever pair of Air Jordan's and I am pleased that I indulged myself in paying the cost for these as they are the best pair of trainers that I have danced in. I suffer from osteoarthritis in both knees, have no ACL or ligaments in my left knee, dance 4-5 times a week, these Jordans feel like I'm dancing on air and I have no pain at all afterwards. Have to convince my credit card to purchase some more!

      • Nice and soft

        15749685786 - 05 juil. 2022

        I got these on first release. They're pretty comfortable but almost too "loose" for lack of a better word. Leather is really nice and soft. Definitely worth paying retail!

      • Perfect!

        b9cd5d4c-cdda-4e75-8175-0fb07a5616bf - 02 juil. 2022

        These are my first pair of Jordan’s and I am very happy that I got them! Very comfortable and the color is amazing, it will go with every outfit.